Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kestra Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

