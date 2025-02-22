Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $51,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 38,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.8 %

ROST opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.53 and a 12 month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

