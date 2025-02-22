Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $130.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

