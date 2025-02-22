Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $285.99 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $3,871,470.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,529,711.60. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $526,962.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,147,814.56. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,449 shares of company stock valued at $77,580,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

