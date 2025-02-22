Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.15%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

