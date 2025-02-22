Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 200 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,820,000 after buying an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 89,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,111,000 after acquiring an additional 398,494 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,441,000 after acquiring an additional 344,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Equinix by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 464,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after purchasing an additional 153,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total value of $1,456,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,419,399.88. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,741 shares of company stock valued at $21,988,532. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,114.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $994.82.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $919.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $931.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $901.04. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.30%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.