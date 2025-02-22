Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 725 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.73.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $175.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $167.27 and a one year high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

