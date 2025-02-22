Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is LDR Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

LDR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the period. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises 4.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,993,000 after purchasing an additional 173,290 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 673,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 432.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,361,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 212,983 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,096.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

