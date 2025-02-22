Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.45 and traded as high as $25.13. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 83,895 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAKE. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $234.84 million, a P/E ratio of -274.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

In other Lakeland Industries news, insider Laurel A. Yartz purchased 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $49,984.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,984. The trade was a 30.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO An Hui purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,064. The trade was a 3.85 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $253,520. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

