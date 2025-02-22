Laqira Protocol (LQR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $200,537.75

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $6.88 million and $200,537.75 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,520.80 or 0.99810027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,974.24 or 0.99244846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,623,663 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The official message board for Laqira Protocol is blog.laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

