Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Buys C$16,800.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Charles Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Marc Charles Henderson acquired 18,500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,285.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Marc Charles Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$9,450.00.

Laramide Resources Trading Up 9.3 %

Laramide Resources stock opened at C$0.59 on Friday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.15 million, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

