LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

LCNB has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

LCNB Trading Down 1.4 %

LCNB stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $206.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. LCNB had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on LCNB in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.25 target price for the company.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

