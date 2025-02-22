LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,545 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin makes up about 2.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Creative Planning bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 389,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 111,392 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

