LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 261,447 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

LDR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,447 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for 1.8% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after buying an additional 218,444 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,617,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,985 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,688.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,138,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 954,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 254,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BDN opened at $4.85 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

