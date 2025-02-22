Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $44,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ GSM opened at $3.49 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.76 million, a PE ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a boost from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.