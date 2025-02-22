Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys Shares of 2,079 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.63. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

