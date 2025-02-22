Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases 10,241 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 399.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,259 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,462,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,013,000 after buying an additional 972,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,059,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 896,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in Sony Group by 1,850.5% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 873,339 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

