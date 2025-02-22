Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
BWG stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
