Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,937 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $750.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $58.94.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

