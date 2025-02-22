Leuthold Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 2,870.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 532.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 42,338 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 43.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $97.42 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.