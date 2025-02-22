Leuthold Group LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.05% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 14.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

