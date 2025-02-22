Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 693,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

HBAN stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

