Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.08% of GMS worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $109,277,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in GMS by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,308,000 after acquiring an additional 854,987 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,490,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 340,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 110,876 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 412.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 62,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.29 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

