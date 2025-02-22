Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.95 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

