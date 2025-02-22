Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PACCAR by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 7,540.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 289,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 285,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,414.23. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Truist Financial increased their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.69%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

