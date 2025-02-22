Leuthold Group LLC Sells 6,146 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $44.80 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $343.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

