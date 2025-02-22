Leuthold Group LLC Sells 806 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 54,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $179.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.68 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.17.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.