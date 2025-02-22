Linda Llewelyn Sells 6,441 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $34,974.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,997.17. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $37,363.60.

On Monday, December 16th, Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $50,762.96.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 3.0 %

HCAT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Health Catalyst by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HCAT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCAT

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.