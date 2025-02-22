Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Releases Earnings Results

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 66.60 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 42.37 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 67.60 ($0.85).

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 128,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £69,554.16 ($87,876.39). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56 ($0.71).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

