LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 2nd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is an increase from LMP Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $17.10 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

