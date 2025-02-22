Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LPX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.49. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,201 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

