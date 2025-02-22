LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 270,694 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $70,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 369.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $98,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $77.05 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.