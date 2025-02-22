MA Financial Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:MAF)

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAFGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 2.17.

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors.

