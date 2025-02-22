Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $6.42. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 70,342 shares traded.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 242,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 190,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

