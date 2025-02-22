Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.03. Marchex shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 73,512 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

