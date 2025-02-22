Matauro LLC Acquires Shares of 11,023 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Matauro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.35 and its 200 day moving average is $288.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.