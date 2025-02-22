Matauro LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,077,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,978,000 after purchasing an additional 586,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after buying an additional 994,800 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,663,000 after buying an additional 357,771 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

