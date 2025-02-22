Matauro LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.71 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

