McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $645.79.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get McKesson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $597.68 on Friday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,307 shares of company stock worth $6,177,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.