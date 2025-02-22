McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Cut by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in McKesson were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,020.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,937,000 after buying an additional 734,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in McKesson by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,307 shares of company stock worth $6,177,790. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $597.68 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $589.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.