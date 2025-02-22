Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 210.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,509,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,727,000 after buying an additional 275,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $530,612,000 after acquiring an additional 609,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,842,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,960,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $93.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

