Michael L. Rankowitz Buys 95,279 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Rankowitz purchased 95,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,403.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,403.45. This represents a 95.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Veru Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.92.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 223.85%. Research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veru by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 84,483 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,120,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 722,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Veru by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 1,047,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 410,340 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veru

Veru Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.