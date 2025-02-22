Michael L. Rankowitz Buys 95,279 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Rankowitz purchased 95,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,403.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,403.45. This represents a 95.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Veru Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.92.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 223.85%. Research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VERU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.
