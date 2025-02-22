MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 1504821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.