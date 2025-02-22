Mizuho Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $100.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

