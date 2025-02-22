Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 22,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 996.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $661.08 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

