Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $25.91 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises about 3.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of EMCOR Group worth $25,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,140,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $403.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.09 and a 12 month high of $545.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

