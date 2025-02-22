Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $4.75 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,407,000 after buying an additional 148,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 72.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,391,000 after buying an additional 107,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:TT opened at $354.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.44. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $279.00 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,299,384.19. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

