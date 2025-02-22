nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.58% of nCino worth $22,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $70,256,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 115.9% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,830,000 after buying an additional 1,424,349 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP boosted its stake in nCino by 43.7% during the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 3,721,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after buying an additional 1,131,271 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 65.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,341,000 after buying an additional 828,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 348.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after acquiring an additional 800,317 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

nCino Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -188.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.65. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $16,771,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,063,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,605,415.09. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,270,085 shares of company stock worth $225,838,863. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.