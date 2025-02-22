NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

NYSE:NTST opened at $14.30 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,924,000 after buying an additional 1,521,668 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,633,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in NETSTREIT by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after buying an additional 886,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 1,175.4% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 953,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after buying an additional 879,168 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

