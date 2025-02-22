New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.47.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $218.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $172.85 and a one year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 92.23%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.